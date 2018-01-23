You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan rolls out US$20b investment plan after tax law gains

Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 10:14 PM

2018-01-08T044212Z_1167712315_RC1E301A2BF0_RTRMADP_3_JPMORGAN-RESULTS.JPG
JPMorgan Chase & Co unveiled a US$20 billion investment plan on Tuesday to increase wages, hire more, open new branches and expand its business as it takes advantage of sweeping changes to the US tax law and improved regulatory environment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co unveiled a US$20 billion investment plan on Tuesday to increase wages, hire more, open new branches and expand its business as it takes advantage of sweeping changes to the US tax law and improved regulatory environment.

The bank joined several other US corporations that have already announced spending plans following President Donald Trump's tax overhaul that is expected to kick-start economic growth in part by offering incentives for capital investment.

Laying out the most explicit use of tax savings announced by any major bank, JPMorgan said it would increase wages for 22,000 employees by an average of 10 per cent, ranging between US$15 and US$18 per hour, hire 4,000 employees and open up to 400 Chase branches in new cities.

The five-year investment plan comes after Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's push to ramp up investment in businesses as the bank has now finished the majority of work it needed to do to clean up troubled home mortgages and comply with tougher capital requirements imposed by regulators after the financial crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The largest US bank by assets will also increase small business lending by US$4 billion and increase loans to customers seeking affordable homes by 25 per cent to US$50 billion.

Analysts expect JPMorgan to save about US$4 billion a year on taxes because of the new federal tax law, but have been worried that banks will quickly "compete away" the savings from the new tax law in a bid to take business from one another.

Mr Dimon has acknowledged that some of that will happen, but to varying degrees and at different rates in the bank's assorted business lines.

Mr Dimon had set the stage for Tuesday's announcement on its post-earning conference call on Jan 12, when he said new spending would eat into the bank's savings from lower taxes, but"will enhance our growth in the future." "It isn't like a giveaway," he had then said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Dimon said "having a healthy, strong company allows us to make these long-term, sustainable investments." The bank will also increase community-based philanthropic investments by 40 per cent to US$1.75 billion over five years, it said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Britain's Lloyds Bank readying Berlin base ahead of Brexit: source

Citi gets Saudi go-ahead for investment banking business

Sterling hits a post-Brexit high of US$1.40

Banks and fintechs are duelling in a 'war for talent'

Prudential to sell Vietnam consumer finance unit for US$151m

Emirates picking eight banks to arrange US$1b sukuk: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20180123_VIPOP23_3275358.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Foreign workforce: take into account economic cycles

232840660.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble stock up on news of potential buyer

BT_20180123_LKENBLOC23_3275543.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Two more collective sale tenders launched

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
3 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6x2zqx2kqg7taoor61v.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening