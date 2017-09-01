Less whoop, more whimper from July's bank lending

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
BANK lending in July reflected a tepid showing in business loans, dashing some hopes of a sustained momentum into the second half, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Thursday.
Loans through the domestic banking unit - which capture lending in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal