Lloyds Bank settles with couple hit by HBOS fraud

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 6:17 PM

Lloyds Banking Group has a reached a settlement with Paul and Nikki Turner, a couple who helped uncover one of Britain's biggest financial frauds at the Reading branch of the lender's HBOS unit, after it destroyed their business.
Lloyds and the Turners announced the settlement on Thursday, without disclosing the financial terms.

"Lloyds Banking Group is sorry for the significant personal distress the Turners have suffered and acknowledges their vital role, over more than a decade, campaigning tirelessly for justice for all the victims of the criminal conduct at HBOS Reading Impaired Assets Office," the joint statement said.

