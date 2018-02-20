You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysian firm adds Islamic certification to cryptocurrency

Tue, Feb 20, 2018 - 3:08 PM

[SYDNEY] Malaysia-based firm HelloGold has received a Syariah-compliant certification for its gold-backed cryptocurrency and plans to launch its online gold platform in Thailand later this year, the company said.

Its cryptocurrency product, dubbed GOLDX, was launched at the end of last year and has now received certification from Amanie Advisors, a Malaysia-based Islamic finance consultancy, said chief marketing officer Manuel Ho.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, GOLDX involves the issuance of a token backed by physical gold stored in a Singapore vault, and transactions must be completed within a defined time period, Ho said.

This means the issuance process and audited assets can address transparency, certainty and immediacy of transactions - important principles in Islamic financial contracts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move highlights how fintechs, companies that use new technology to revamp banking services, are extending their influence to Islamic finance markets spanning the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Over the past year, the firm has rolled out a mobile app in Malaysia that is based on blockchain, the system that first emerged to facilitate digital currencies such as bitcoin.

That mobile app, which allows users to buy and sell physical investment grade gold, was also certified by Amanie Advisors.

HelloGold plans to expand its gold platform into Thailand in coming months, while potentially adding a third market by the end of the year, said Ho.

The firm is also exploring other unspecified assets for its blockchain technology, which involves a shared electronic ledger that allows parties to track transaction information through a secure network.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

HSBC boss scores bumper farewell pay package as bank profits rise

US dollar steadies but dogged by worries over deficits, inflation

HSBC more than doubles pre-tax profits to US$17.2b in 2017

Singapore Budget 2018: MAS still expected to tweak monetary policy, say economists

Australia, NZ dollars ease with risk appetite, RBA sticks to script

M&A is the best policy for Hong Kong life insurers

Editor's Choice

BT_20180220_YMWRAP20F3PW_3315835_1.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: S$700m bonus; delayed pain for long-term gain

BP_TAX_200218_1.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: GST up 2 points to 9% - but only from 2021-2025

BT_20180220_AGNIFTY20_3315564.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to roll out Nifty successor products before August

Most Read

1 Singapore Budget 2018: Top marginal buyer's stamp duty for residential properties up to 4% from 3%
2 Singapore Budget 2018: GST to be hiked to 9% in "earlier" part of 2021-2025 period
3 Singapore Budget 2018: SG Bonus 'hongbao' of S$100, S$200 or S$300 for all citizens aged 21 and above, depending on income
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, SGX, Sembcorp Industries, IndoAgri
5 StarHub CEO buys S$518,000 worth of shares as stock falls to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_PM Lee_200218_102.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Vibrant economy a key pillar in 'strategic and integrated financial plan', says PM Lee

Iswaran.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Singapore still competitive despite higher taxes, Iswaran says

BP_MAS_200218_93.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: MAS still expected to tweak monetary policy, say economists

Money FM 89.3 panel
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: 'Well-calibrated', will help lift wages, say Money FM 89.3 panellists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening