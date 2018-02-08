You are here
Market tests millennial traders who've never seen a crash
Most have only worked in an era where central banks printed trillions of dollars to prop up economies and markets
Moscow
IN his career in finance - all seven years of it - Ben Kumar has seen some tough days. There was 2013, when traders worried about the Federal Reserve, and 2016, with the Brexit vote.
But, at 29, Mr Kumar and many millennials like him on Wall Street and the City of London
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg