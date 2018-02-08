You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Market tests millennial traders who've never seen a crash

Most have only worked in an era where central banks printed trillions of dollars to prop up economies and markets
Thu, Feb 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180208_WEETEST8_3300846.jpg
With world stocks sinking and central banks withdrawing stimulus that's supported markets for years, elders worry that the millennial generation isn't ready for a trial.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Moscow

IN his career in finance - all seven years of it - Ben Kumar has seen some tough days. There was 2013, when traders worried about the Federal Reserve, and 2016, with the Brexit vote.

But, at 29, Mr Kumar and many millennials like him on Wall Street and the City of London

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

DBS Q4 profit up 31%, allowances halved

Flash: DBS Q4 profit up 31%

New Zealand dollar at 1-month lows on dovish RBNZ, A$ struggles

Federal Reserve's Dudley eyes risks of betting on volatility

George Soros donated money to campaign for a rerun of Britain's EU referendum

New Zealand leaves base interest rate unchanged

Editor's Choice

BT_20180208_SWATR8_3300980.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Transport

ATR signs 2 aircraft deals with S-E Asian firms

BT_20180208_NREMBRAER8_3300995.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Transport

Embraer, Boeing still locked in tie-up talks

BP_SGX_080218_5.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX retail trades spike as investors pick up bargains

Most Read

1 Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, Goldman says
2 Big wipeout erased US$46b of value last month
3 Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact
4 As US stocks plummet, Trump goes silent on role in markets
5 Goldman is warning of more pain ahead. Don't listen
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singtel_080218_35.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 9% to S$890m on lower contributions from units

BP_v_080218_33.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 profit up 31%, allowances halved

BP_housing_080218_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Budget not expected to target property upswing

BP_DBS_080218_34.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Singtel, Singhaiyi, Perennial, First Sponsor, RE&S, Neo Group, mm2 Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening