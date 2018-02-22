You are here

MAS consulting on new rules requiring OTC derivatives to be traded on organised markets

Wed, Feb 21, 2018 - 8:57 PM
SINGAPORE'S financial sector regulator is proposing new rules which will require over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives to be traded on organised markets, to help improve market transparency.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a consultation paper on these regulations.

The MAS proposes to impose obligations for the most globally-traded OTC derivatives, namely interest rate swaps denominated in US dollars, euros and pounds to be traded on organised markets - exchanges or other centralised trading facilities.

These obligations will apply to banks whose gross notional outstanding OTC derivatives exceed S$20 billion.

The MAS expects that about 80 per cent of Singapore's market in these products would have to be executed on organised markets following the commencement of the proposed trading obligations.

While smaller counterparties in Singapore are not subject to the MAS' proposed trading obligations as they do not exceed the threshold, they can still choose to trade these mandated products on organised markets if they wish to access this liquidity pool.

The US and the EU regulatory authorities have already implemented similar trading obligations for the same OTC derivatives products, the MAS said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it plans to seek equivalence determinations from the US and EU for exchanges and other centralised trading facilities in Singapore. This will allow these markets in Singapore to be used by US and EU market participants to fulfil their trading obligations.

