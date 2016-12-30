You are here
Mastercard to launch 'selfie' verification in Singapore in 2017
It'll use facial recognition technology to ensure online transactions are the real deal
MASTERCARD expects to launch in 2017 its "selfie" function to verify online transactions in Singapore and parts of Asia, a top executive said.
This function, known as Mastercard's Identity Check, will allow consumers to use facial recognition technology to match selfies
