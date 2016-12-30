You are here

Mastercard to launch 'selfie' verification in Singapore in 2017

It'll use facial recognition technology to ensure online transactions are the real deal
Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 05:50
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

Mastercard expects to launch in 2017 its "selfie" function to verify online transactions in Singapore and parts of Asia, a top executive said.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

MASTERCARD expects to launch in 2017 its "selfie" function to verify online transactions in Singapore and parts of Asia, a top executive said.

This function, known as Mastercard's Identity Check, will allow consumers to use facial recognition technology to match selfies

