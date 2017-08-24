You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance buying Singapore property, casualty insurance firm First Capital Insurance

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 15:43
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) is buying Singapore's largest property and casualty insurance company First Capital Insurance from Fairfax Financial Holdings for US$1.6 billion to further cement its leading position in Asean's non-life insurance market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

MITSUI Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) is buying Singapore's largest property and casualty insurance company First Capital Insurance from Fairfax Financial Holdings for US$1.6 billion to further cement its leading position in Asean's non-life insurance market.

MSI will acquire Toronto-based Fairfax's 97.7 per cent interest in First Capital Insurance which was incorporated in 1950, it said on Thursday. MSI said it will also enter into a global partnership with Fairfax in various areas including reinsurance relationships and digital technologies.

First Capital Insurance which has 160 employees is headed by chief executive Ramaswamy Athappan.

The Japanese insurer has been growing its international business, in particular in high-growth markets such as Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

We have rapidly grown to become the top non-life insurer (as measured by direct written premiums) in the Asean region and expanded our operations centred on Asia, building on the momentum from our acquisition of the Asian non-life insurance operations of UK company Aviva, in 2004, said MSI.

"In order to maintain and strengthen our leading position in the Asean region as well as to complement our existing operation and achieve synergies, MSI will acquire First Capital Insurance, one of the leading players in the Singaporean non-life insurance market."

First Capital Insurance is the largest property and casualty insurance company in the Singapore market in terms of gross written premiums and a leading player in Singapore with annual profits of about seven billion yen (S$87.2 million).

In addition, First Capital Insurance has diversified underwriting risk portfolio across geographies and products with limited exposure to natural catastrophe risks, said MSI.

"The acquisition will enable us to become a No 1 insurer in Singapore non-life insurance market. The acquisition is highly complementary as First Capital has a strong presence and underwriting capability in the local corporate market which fits well with MSI who has a competitive advantage in retail and small and medium enterprise business."

MSI said it is the only non-life insurance company in the world with operations in all 10 Asean countries, and has the largest market share in terms of gross written premium for non-life insurance.

The deal is expected to complete January to March 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Trafigura
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in 3-year oil probe: document

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sgx.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening