Morgan Stanley, BofA lead in Asia equity trading: report

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Tokyo
MORGAN Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch tied at the top of a ranking of last year's Asian equity trading share, as a surge in market valuations and a rebound in activity boosted brokerages in the region, according to Greenwich Associates.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo