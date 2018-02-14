You are here
New loans by Chinese banks surge to record 2.9t yuan in Jan
Sharp rise in demand for credit from both households and companies, auguring well for consumption, investment
Beijing
CHINA'S banks extended a record 2.9 trillion yuan (S$612.42 billion) in new yuan loans in January, nearly five times the previous month's figure as policymakers aim to sustain solid economic growth while reining in debt risks.
While Chinese banks tend to front-load loans
