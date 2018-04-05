You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nippon Life: Lower insurance rate gives it leeway to buy JGBs

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 11:23 PM

[TOKYO] Nippon Life Insurance Co said it will resume buying some Japanese government bonds (JGBs) after the insurer effectively shunned them more than two years ago when their yields became too low to meet obligations to policy holders.

"There is room now to invest in JGBs after we lowered interest rates on insurance policies," Hiroshi Shimizu, who became president of Japan's largest private-sector life insurer on Sunday, told Reuters.

He was referring to a cut in returns promised to policy holders of insurance products sold since April last year.

Nippon Life's move is likely to be followed by other Japanese insurers that also reduced promised returns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nippon Life, which manages assets worth US$626 billion, and other Japanese insurers are among the most affected by the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing, which has driven down yields on JGBs and other assets.

Ultra-low yields of government debt, which make up roughly 40 per cent of their investment portfolio, has made it difficult for insurers to secure enough returns promised to policy holders, prompting them to seek riskier but higher-yielding assets.

Nippon Life has curbed buying JGBs since financial year ended in March 2016, when yields on 20-year and 30-year notes, tenors of choice for life insurers, fell below 1 per cent.

Nippon Life's holdings of JGBs stood at 19.26 trillion yen (S$237.3 billion) at the end of March last year, down from 19.62 trillion yen a year earlier.

Mr Shimizu said lower promised returns on new policies, 0.4 per cent for whole life insurance for instance, allow it to buy JGBs at current yield levels. The yield on 20-year notes is around 0.505 per cent.

Still, he said JGB yields remain too low for old insurance policies, which have far higher promised returns. "We are not at the stage yet to fully resume buying JGBs. We will keep shifting money to investments such as overseas assets, credit products and growth areas," he said.

Mr Shimizu, 57, joined Nippon Life in 1983. He is a certified actuary - a professional with mathematical expertise to calculate risks and probabilities for insurance products.

Nippon Life has become one of the most acquisitive Japanese insurers, making a string of deals at home and abroad recently.

"Our presence in North America and Europe is small. We would like to seek opportunities in these regions," Mr Shimizu said. "M&A remains an important strategic option."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Swiss Re says SoftBank stake in insurer unlikely to exceed 10%

Yuan eases on weaker fixing, not yet affected by escalating trade tensions

US dollar sags versus yen as trade tensions dim outlook

China injects 60.8b yuan into Anbang after fraud alleged

Australian dollar gains on upbeat retail, NZ$ up on better milk prices

US dollar gains as risk appetite improves, but outlook remains weak

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

prop.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Real Estate

Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Transport

COEs end mostly lower

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening