You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Norway wealth fund to firms: fight corruption

Tue, Feb 13, 2018 - 5:45 PM

[OSLO] Norway's US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, which is the world's largest, set out new expectations on Tuesday for how the 9,100 companies it invests in should make fighting corruption a priority.

The fund suggested, among other things, that boards should ensure that firms establish anti-corruption policies and procedures to prevent and address corruption and that these should be clearly communicated to employees.

"Data on corporate governance and sustainability can influence our investment decisions. Our goal is to reduce the fund's risk," Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad of Norges Bank Investment Management, a unit of the central bank, said in a statement.

"We want companies to move from words to numbers so that we can get a better understanding of financial opportunities and risks," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Companies should have a whistleblowing mechanism that provides a separate and confidential escalation route when reporting through a line manager is not appropriate, or if the whistleblower wishes to remain anonymous," the fund said in the document.

The fund funnels the proceeds of Norway's oil and gas production. It invests in some 9,100 companies worldwide, as well as bonds and property.

It is forbidden by law from investing in firms that produce nuclear weapons or landmines, or are involved in serious and systematic human rights violations, among other criteria.

The fund from time to time publishes its explicit expectations to all companies it invests in and the document on corruption follows a 2017 policy on transparency in tax payments.

"The fund is managed for future generations, and we rely on sustainable business practices to create long-term returns,"Mr Slyngstad said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Japan's Coincheck reports to regulators over US$530m cryptocurrency heist

Singapore hits record US$229m of fintech funding in 2017: KPMG

Investors await Goldman's US$5b answers as trading picks up

Fresh guidelines ahead on consumer rights with e-payments

BOJ Kuroda says cryptocurrency won't threaten yen, largely speculative

India fintech seeking to raise at least US$87m to grow tech capabilities

Editor's Choice

BT_20180213_YOCNY13HUA_3307192.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Consumer

This Chinese New Year, delivery startups keep tradition alive

file6yu7myl3systznoek5a.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Government & Economy

More growth expected in tourism this year after a bumper 2017

JK_skyline3.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Real Estate

URA trying to harmonise rules for property developers: analysts

Most Read

1 Hot stock: SGX down 7% on Nifty futures exit; brokers maintain ratings
2 CapitaLand buys Pearl Bank Apartments for S$728m; Q4 profit falls 38%
3 SGX moves quickly to quell client worries over its Nifty futures
4 Sasseur Reit plans up to S$600 million IPO in March
5 Keppel says not yet served court papers from EIG funds' racketeering lawsuit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_paynow_130218.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

Fresh guidelines ahead on consumer rights with e-payments

nz_paynow_130218.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux6g8b64wx32gm195p.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 1% in January, 6.3% y-o-y: SRX Property

Feb 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Female board representation in SGX-listed firms rises to 10.8% in 2017: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening