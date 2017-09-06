Norway's sovereign fund switching to liquidity

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Oslo
NORWAY'S sovereign wealth fund proposed sweeping changes to its US$333 billion bond portfolio, including dropping the Japanese yen, emerging market and corporate bonds, as it beefs up on liquidity amid an expansion of its stock holdings.
The US$980 billion fund recommended
