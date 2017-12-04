You are here
NY startup unleashes big data on art investing
Arthena analyses hundreds of thousands of data points on works of art; adding a touch of human insight, it picks pieces it says will generate handsome returns for investors
New York
HEDGE funds and some of the world's biggest banks have embraced the predictive properties of machine learning to spot patterns and guide their investment decisions. Could this branch of artificial intelligence (AI) be used to divine the vagaries of the art market?
A New
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg