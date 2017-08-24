You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

NZ dollar slumps after govt cuts growth outlook

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 11:52

[SYDNEY] The New Zealand dollar tumbled to a one-week low against its US counterpart and a 3-1/2-month trough on its Australian cousin on Wednesday after the government downgraded its growth outlook for this fiscal year and next. The New Zealand Treasury reduced its economic growth forecast for the year to June to 2.6 per cent from 3.2 per cent previously, and cut its growth projection of 3.5 per cent in the year to June 2018, from 3.7 per cent in the May budget update.

The Aussie, which has benefited from strong metals prices, took advantage of the kiwi's woes and climbed to NZ$1.0907, a level not seen since May 2. It has been on an uptrend since late July with iron ore futures at more than five-month highs amid strong demand from steelmakers.

Copper held near a three-year top on Wednesday while nickel rose to the highest since December and zinc stood near decade highs.

In contrast, New Zealand's largest goods export - dairy - has been a bit wobbly recently, falling in four out of the last five auctions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The biggest driver of the kiwi was the slightly less rosy outlook painted by the government.

"Overall we've seen a slightly softer growth story but not markedly, just slightly softer over the four-year track," New Zealand finance minister Steven Joyce said.

The US dollar rose broadly after House Speaker Paul Ryan told CNN that tax reform would be easier to pass because Republicans have built a consensus.

The New Zealand dollar sank to a one-week trough of US$0.7232. It last fetched US$0.7248.

The slipped to US$0.7894 on Wednesday from a high of US$0.7951 hit in the previous session.

"The USD strengthened overnight, driven by speculation that the Trump administration will soon reform the tax code," Giulia Specchia of ANZ Research said in a note.

Analysts expect cautious trade ahead an annual gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole later in the week where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are due to speak.

"Sentiment in markets remains well supported; but, with no top tier data out, markets will likely continue to trade in ranges - as the focus remains on the Jackson Hole meeting," Ms Specchia added.

New Zealand government bonds eased, sending yields about 3.5 basis points higher at the long end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures slipped, with the three-year bond contract down two ticks at 98.000. The 10-year contract stumbled 3.5 ticks to 97.3250.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Germany brings home gold reserves ahead of schedule

Saudi wealth fund is said to hire head of US$111b portfolio

Citigroup sees 'significant' inflows into China bond market

Mutual funds mark down investments in Uber by as much as 15%

China's yuan slightly firmer on tight liquidity

Record reserves turn costly cash pile for India central bank

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening