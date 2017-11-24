You are here
Offshore unit of China's HNA Group approaches liquidity crunch
Cash and current assets of HNAI cover its current liabilities with just 8% headroom, down from 26% earlier
Hong Kong
THE short-term debts of HNA Group's main offshore fundraising arm are close to outstripping its ability to meet them, according to figures provided in documents for the acquisitive Chinese conglomerate's most recent bond deal, where the unit paid almost 9 per cent for a one-year
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg