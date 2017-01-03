You are here

OUTLOOK 2017

Banks hope for warmer Asean ties to brace anti-trade chill

Within the region, Indonesia is in vogue in 2017
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 05:50
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20170103_JLBANKSX6FG_2671677.jpg
"To be a leading Asian bank, winning in China, India and Indonesia - the region's biggest economies - is crucial to our long-term success . . . India and Indonesia will be our big areas of focus in 2017." - Piyush Gupta, CEO, DBS

BT_20170103_JLBANKSX6FG_2671677.jpg
"As today's millennials become the largest segment of the local workforce and form the backbone of the future economy, UOB is also focused on extending our footprint in this segment." - Wee Ee Cheong, CEO, UOB

BT_20170103_JLBANKSX6FG_2671677.jpg
"2017 is probably going to be like the second half of 2016, where there is lack of confidence and uncertainty. There will probably be a lot more events, and government or monetary policies will continue to be unsteady." - Samuel Tsien, CEO, OCBC Bank

Singapore

ASIAN banks are hoping for a closer huddle within the region amid the chill of anti-trade sentiment in the wake of Brexit and the US elections, with Indonesia in vogue this year.

As it is, the banks are already tackling a host of tougher regulations, slower global growth

