You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Rajiv Shah leaves BNP Paribas for Goldman Sachs

Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 8:40 PM

rajA0J2727.jpg
ST PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

[LONDON] Rajiv Shah has left BNP Paribas where he was head of debt capital markets for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa in order to take up a role as senior originator for the Middle East and North Africa financing business at Goldman Sachs.

Mr Shah will be based in Dubai and report to Martin Weber, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Mr Weber will assume responsibility for the MENA financing group and relocate to Dubai from London. Mr Weber will work with Hazem Shawki, head of the MENA investment banking division, and Wassim Younan, head of the MENA region.

Mr Weber will retain his existing responsibility for the sovereigns and supranationals business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mr Shah joined BNP Paribas in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at HSBC.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Weaker US dollar adds to optimism over US earnings

Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Bali amid warnings by central bank over risks

Finishing on a high

'Heroes' who expose irregularities in companies and generate massive profits

Credit Suisse's top China dealmaker said to be leaving bank

Japan dumping treasuries puts spotlight on Euro-area debt

Editor's Choice

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

BT_20180120_LKROXY20_3273154.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific partners Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View for S$102.75m

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Hot stocks: Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine gain ground
3 Keppel O&M seeks to offload six jack-ups for up to US$960m
4 The Pursuit Of Less
5 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

Jan 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore considering regulation of e-waste disposal

BT_20180120_AUDEMARS20A_3273043.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Consumer

Audemars Piguet embraces second-hand business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening