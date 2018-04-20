You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Riksbank warned against creating e-krona

Nordic banks want Sweden's central bank to stay out of retail market and to stick to wholesale banking
Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Stockholm

THE Swedish central bank's deliberation on creating an electronic currency is sounding the alarm at the country's lenders.

The Nordic country is moving quickly toward becoming the world's first cashless society, which has raised concerns at the central bank. Policy makers have started investigating the possibility of introducing an electronic complement to cash, or what it calls an e-krona.

But an electronic currency risks competing with private banks and doesn't go hand-in-hand with parallel plans to force banks to take more responsibility for cash handling, said Hans Lindberg, the chief executive officer of the Swedish Bankers' Association.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Riksbank is perhaps trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist, he said.

"When it comes to electronic money, there's already plenty," he said in an interview in Stockholm on April 17. "There are bank cards, credit cards, Swish and other electronic solutions. The best option also going forward is probably that the Riksbank sticks to wholesale."

A parliamentary review in Sweden is at the same time working on new measures designed to stop the decline of cash and to maintain a basic cash infrastructure. One idea floated by Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves is to force banks to offer cash handling services.

Such plans risk running into EU law, according to Mr Lindberg. "I think you need to define what the state's obligations should be," he said.

The central bank's suggestion that private banks should deal with cash handling also comes after the Riksbank since the 1980s dismantled much of its cash infrastructure, including closing more than 20 offices around Sweden.

"Bills in circulation have decreased but banks have kept ATMs and opened more cash handling centres, so I think banks have taken their responsibility," Mr Lindberg said.

Riksbank deputy governor Martin Floden has said that it would be a big step back for the bank to, for example, reopen its offices.

Recently, there have also been signs that the decline of cash in circulation is beginning to flatten out, suggesting it can't go much further, Mr Lindberg said.

The Bank for International Settlements also recently warned that a central bank digital currency could create new risks by allowing for digital runs on central banks "with unprecedented speed and scale".

For now, Mr Lindberg is sanguine that the central bank won't go down the route of creating an e-krona.

"I don't really see the need for such a solution, and I'm fairly certain that they won't end up with that kind of solution either, because it doesn't solve any societal problem," Mr Lindberg said. "It would rather create problems instead." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australia vows crackdown on corporate misconduct as bank inquiry claims AMP scalp

Hong Kong exchange to announce new listing rules on Tuesday

AMP CEO resigns over bank misconduct revelations

IMF's Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment

Band of England's Carney dampens expectations for May rate hike, sees "mixed" data

Wells Fargo close to US$1b US settlement: reports

Editor's Choice

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

BP_halobutyl rubber_200418_4.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
4 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
5 SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek stepping down
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_200418_1.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH ups ante in Fortis courtship with 40-billion rupee stake offer

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

nm-starhub-2004.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub names Peter Kaliaropoulos as chief executive after global search

Apr 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ESR-Reit, Frasers Commercial Trust, Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB Development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening