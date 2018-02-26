You are here

Screw tightens on China Inc after Anbang's mess

Beijing has been slamming the brakes on companies that run up huge debts to fund pricey overseas acquisitions
Mon, Feb 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Govt regulators seized control of Anbang Insurance Group on Friday, saying its debt-fuelled foreign acquisition binge left the company in financial peril.
Shanghai

BEIJING'S unprecedented takeover of private insurer Anbang confirms that toxic risks lurk in the world's second-largest economy while signalling the state's tightening grip on China Inc despite reform rhetoric, analysts said.

Government regulators seized control of Anbang

