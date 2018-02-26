You are here
Screw tightens on China Inc after Anbang's mess
Beijing has been slamming the brakes on companies that run up huge debts to fund pricey overseas acquisitions
Shanghai
BEIJING'S unprecedented takeover of private insurer Anbang confirms that toxic risks lurk in the world's second-largest economy while signalling the state's tightening grip on China Inc despite reform rhetoric, analysts said.
Government regulators seized control of Anbang
