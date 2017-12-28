Singapore business not for sale, says AXA's new local boss

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
FRENCH insurer AXA's Singapore operations are not for sale, says its newly installed chief executive Jean Drouffe, even as the company's C-suite had set the wheels of change in motion.
His remarks come after global CEO Thomas Buberl in November said Singapore, along with
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo