You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 18:41
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

THE Singapore dollar continued to rally on Tuesday as investors turned to safe haven assets following the latest North Korean provocation.

It surged to S$1.3515 from S$1.3545 on Monday, having risen four days in a row and is now up almost 7 per cent year-to-date.

According to news reports, North Korea fired a missile early on Tuesday that flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 1,180 km off Hokkaido. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that it was "a most serious and grave" threat. Reuters news agency described the test as one of the most provocative ever from the reclusive state, and CNN reported that South Korea responded by conducting a bombing drill to test its "capability to destroy the North Korean leadership".

North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under its leader Kim Jong Un - the most recent was on Saturday - but firing projectiles over mainland Japan is rare, said the Reuters report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore dollar bonds touched new highs as investors turned away from risky assets.

The Markit SGD corporates' total-return index hit a new high of 123.3654, up 0.1730. The index has gained more than 5 per cent since the start of the year.

United Overseas Bank's head of markets strategy Heng Koon How said that the market swung into risk aversion, and investors returned to the embrace of safe haven assets such as gold, yen and US Treasuries. "As such, USD is broadly weaker and that led to SGD strength and firmer demand for SGS bonds as well," said Mr Heng.

Credit Suisse investment strategist Suresh Tantia said that the Singapore dollar rally is on the back of risk-off environment in the market after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan.

"This added to the woes for USD bulls after Miss Yellen disappointed markets last week and did not provide any insights on the monetary policy outlook. Demand for safe haven assets is on the rise with bond yields across the board heading lower," he said.

Last week's meeting of central bankers - including Janet Yellen, chair of the US Federal Reserve - did not touch on monetary policy.

Singapore's 10 year bond yield fell by five basis points to 2.06 per cent, following the US treasuries, leading to higher bond prices, he said.

Tuesday's move in euro/US dollar above 1.20 level is also supporting Singapore dollar as the currency is managed against a basket of its trading partners, said Mr Tantia. The euro rose to its strongest level in more than two years.

"Undoubtedly, geopolitical risks remain heightened with uncertainty on North Korea's response to the ongoing annual military exercise between South Korea and the US, and any aggressive posture ahead of its National Day on Sept 9," he added. "However, we believe as long as a military conflict is averted, the negative impact of the North Korean crisis could be limited and bond yields could rebound."
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

DBS launches digibank in Indonesia

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

Euro rises above US$1.20 for first time in more than 2 years

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

HSBC appoints ex-Barclays banker as head of commercial banking in Singapore

Australia, NZ dollars falter on yen as risk-off sentiment dominates

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

fa-abe-2908(1).jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

North Korea's 'reckless' missile launch over Japan sharply escalates tension

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening