Singapore financial institutions ink partnership deals with Shanghai firms

NINE memoranda of understanding were signed on Wednesday between Singapore and Shanghai financial institutions and corporates.

The signings were part of the third Singapore-Shanghai Financial Forum (SSFF) organised in Singapore, and held by the Monetary Authority of Singapore with the Shanghai Municipal Financial Services Office.

The SSFF is an annual forum that brings together industry participants from Singapore and Shanghai to discuss pertinent market developments and explore financial collaboration opportunities. More than 200 participants from Singapore and Shanghai attended the SSFF.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Singapore Exchange signed an agreement to deepen capital market cooperation and encourage more Chinese corporates to tap Singapore's capital markets.

Other agreements signed included those between OCBC Bank and Bank of Shanghai, as well as between UOB and a Singapore fintech Nufin Data.