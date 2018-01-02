South Korea says will take action in FX market if needed as won hits 3-yr high

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday said the government will take action to stabilise the foreign exchange market as its currency soared to a more than three-year high.

"(Currency markets) should be market-oriented, but we will act if needed," Kim Dong Yeon told reporters, responding to a question about the won's strength.

The won was trading at 1,062.0 per US dollar as of 0602 GMT, after reaching as high as 1,061.2 earlier on Tuesday, the strongest since Oct 2014.

