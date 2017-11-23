You are here
S'pore bond market sees novel transaction that reduces risk
Pacific International Lines effected an 'intermediated exchange' - a faster way to refinance bonds
Singapore
THE Singapore bond market saw its first intermediated exchange of bonds this month, a novel transaction which reduces market risk exposure for issuers looking to refinance their debt before further interest rate hikes.
Singdollar bonds refinancing volumes are estimated to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg