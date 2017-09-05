StanChart's global footprint a big plus for Belt and Road

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
STANDARD Chartered's global corporate and institutional banking business is building off momentum that may see a greater boost from demands along One Belt One Road, said Simon Cooper, the CEO of the global bank's largest business division.
This follows double-digit growth
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal