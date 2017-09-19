You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Strong growth gives flexibility on interest rates, says Bank Negara Malaysia chief

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 2:36 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank governor said on Tuesday that strong economic growth and manageable inflation give it more flexibility on interest rate policy.

The bank kept its overnight policy rate unchanged at 3 per cent earlier this month as expected. It has kept the rate steady since July 2016.

"At this moment, it gives us a bit more flexibility in terms of policy formulation," governor Muhammad Ibrahim Muhammad told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kuala Lumpur.

"It's very important that our interest rate promotes growth and at the same time makes sure inflation is always managed."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The inflation rate hit an eight-year high of 5.1 per cent of March, prompting some analysts to predict a rate hike this year, but price pressures have eased since.

Data next week is expected to show a 3.6 per cent rise in the consumer price index from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

Mr Muhammad said the direction of global oil prices will be a key factor for the inflation outlook. "So far we don't expect global oil prices to rise at such a rate that it will affect our inflation rate projection, not yet," he said.

Malaysia's economy expanded by a better-than-expected 5.8 per cent in the second quarter, while the ringgit has gained more than 6.5 per cent against the US dollar this year after being battered for the last two years.

Mr Muhammad said what was important is that the ringgit must reflect the economic strength of Malaysia. "If economic growth and inflation are under control, then the exchange rate should reflect that. This is very important because the exchange rate is a reflection of these fundamentals," he said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Indonesia to trace and tax assets kept hidden during amnesty

Pound forecasters catch up with rally as BOE boosts bulls

Goldman Sachs names new chairman for Asia Pacific: memo

Bitcoin tumbles as Chinese Exchange says it will halt trading

US dollar edges higher versus yen ahead of Fed meeting

Global funds eye China bond market as it opens up

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Transport

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening