You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Super rich Indians' love of equities dwarfs rest of the world

Thu, Mar 08, 2018 - 1:44 PM

[MUMBAI] Wealthy Indians are buying stocks hand over fist, eclipsing the strong appetite for equities seen across the world, according to a Knight Frank study.

Some 95 per cent of India's population who earn US$50 million or more lifted their holdings in the 12 months through October, compared with the 62 per cent global average, the analysis showed.

At the same time, they shunned historically favored assets from property to gold, which ranked among the investments seeing the smallest allocation increase for India's rich.

Equities have been a great choice - the global index is up 17 per cent over the past year and India's Sensex is 14 per cent higher. The allure of gold and property has faded following the government's crackdown on unaccounted wealth back in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Once Asia's top real estate market, India has witnessed a sharp fall in sales following the cash ban, new consumer protection laws and the roll-out of a nationwide sales tax.

India's ultra-wealthy population, defined as those earnings US$500 million or more, grew 18 per cent between 2016-2017, compared with an 11 per cent expansion globally, according to Knight Frank's annual wealth report released Wednesday.

By the end of 2022 those in that super-rich category will have swelled to 340 people, a 70 per cent increase, the report estimated.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

BOJ should focus on equities, not inflation

GIC-backed Bandhan Bank's Indian IPO to raise up to 44.73b rupees

BlackRock worries about China trade tensions as Asia funds brace

HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond for local retail investors

Japan punishes crypto exchanges after hack

US dollar draws relief from White House raising chance of tariff exemptions, euro awaits

Editor's Choice

BP_SGmaritime_080318_5.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Transport

Singapore Budget 2018: Maritime industry gets S$100m more to push for automated, digital future

BP_MAS_080318_8.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out new measures to tackle mass movements of financial advisers

BT_20180308_LMXIPO8_3341196.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit cornerstone investors include JD.com and YCH boss

Most Read

1 Creative soars 600% over seven sessions, prompts note of caution
2 Asia's biggest currency run in two decades may be about to end
3 SixCapital applies for liquidation; investors, creditors owed more than US$143m
4 Singapore Budget 2018: Patients who buy new riders for Integrated Shield Plans will have to pay 5% of hospital bills
5 Stocks, US dollar tumble after Trump's economic adviser Cohn steps down
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

salt bae.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek and GIC in talks to buy chunk of internet star Salt Bae's steakhouse: FT

BP_HDB_080318_63.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices fell 0.6% in February but number sold rose 9.6%

Mar 8, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks enter afternoon session higher; STI up 0.77%

Mar 8, 2018
Stocks

Hot stock: Creative shares down 15%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening