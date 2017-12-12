You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Accuron MedTech invests in local medtech company Advent Access

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 9:56 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SINGAPORE-BASED medtech company Advent Access (Advent) has raised S$2.6 million in a pre-Series A financing round to advance the development and commercialisation of its patented av-Guardian technology.

The financing was led by Temasek-backed Accuron MedTech (Accuron), the largest medical device company in South-east Asia. The investment was made through the Med Tech Alliance, which comprises Accuron MedTech and former executive chairman of BioSensors Lu Yoh-Chie. The Med Tech Alliance is an accelerator appointed by Singapore's Spring Seeds Capital to enable the growth of startups in the local medtech industry.

Peh Ruey Feng, founder and chief executive of Advent Access, said: "Abel (Accuron MedTech's group chief executive) and the Accuron team bring deep experience in growing technologies from Asia, breadth in accessing international markets and financial depth in nurturing startups that will set us apart regionally and internationally. Advent Access is now well equipped to accelerate the development of av-Guardian and tackle some of the most pressing needs in end-stage renal disease."

Advent is a spin-off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vascular access is necessary for patients undergoing dialysis, but if the dialysis needles are not well placed, complications can arise. It is the most common cause of hospitalisation in patients suffering end-stage renal disease, which affects the cost of the treatment and the patient's quality of life. Advent Access has developed av-Guardian, a device-guided needling platform, helping to give access to the arteriovenous fistula (AV fistula) commonly used for dialysis.

Abel Ang, group chief executive of Accuron MedTech, added: "We are excited to lead the pre-Series A investment in Advent Access given the company's strong progress and potential to transform and optimise how care is provided to patients in the S$100 billion global dialysis market. As South-east Asia's largest medical device company, this investment reflects our continued belief in Asia's vibrancy as a hub for disruptive healthcare technologies to develop and thrive."

Accuron MedTech is an independent division of Accuron Technologies, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings.

The funds raised will be used to complete an ongoing clinical trial as well as to advance av-Guardian towards a filing for CE mark certification within the next 18 months, a key step in making the device available worldwide.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong
5 Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_111217_34.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore resale condo prices up 0.5% in November: SRX Property

Akayed Ullah.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

'Terror' bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

CDL offers compromise but decision lies with M&C Hotels shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening