You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tencent-backed Douyu plans IPO this year

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 1:37 PM

[HONG KONG] Tencent-backed live game-streaming platform Douyu is planning to raise about US$300-400 million (S$400-532.9 million) from an IPO this year, according to people close to the deal.

According to the people, the company is leaning towards a Hong Kong listing as the city is expected to allow companies with different classes of shares to list as early as the second half of the year.

A final decision on the listing venue, however, has not been made as yet, according to the people. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are leading the transaction.

Founded in 2013, Douyu, or "Fighting Fish", is one of the leading live game-streaming platforms in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to iiMedia Research, in the third quarter of 2017, Douyu had the highest percentage of active users versus registered users among game-streaming platforms in China.

The sector has experienced rapid growth in the past few years and attracted investment from technology giants.

In a report published in December, global accounting and consultancy firm Deloitte named Douyu as the fastest-growing technology company in Asia Pacific.

The company has seen its revenue surge 708 times over the past three years, according to the report. In March 2016, Chinese tech giant Tencent led a US$100m round of investment in Douyu, in which Sequoia Capital also participated.

Douyu also raised 1.5 billion yuan (S$307.7 million) in August 2016 in a financing round led by Tencent and Phoenix Capital.

According to local media reports, Douyu raised an undisclosed amount from a CMB International-led investment in November 2017 which valued the company at more than 10 billion yuan.

Douyu could not provide immediate comment for the story when contacted by IFR.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Venture capital investing in US hits highest since dotcom boom

Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly channelled to North Korea university: report

Fund managers say proposals to launch bitcoin ETFs withdrawn due to US SEC concern

Australia dollar lifted by upbeat data, kiwi firm

Euro rally loses steam, US dollar firms slightly vs yen

Feelin' the love, US junk bond market off to strong start

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

Jan 9, 2018
Government & Economy

End goal is to create good jobs, says Liang Eng Hwa at Pre-Budget Roundtable

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening