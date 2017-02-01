You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thai banks' bad loans to decline as economy improves

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 17:20

12_41322973 - 27_01_2017 - THAILAND PROMPTPAY.jpg
Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to fall over the next six months as the economy is improving, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to fall over the next six months as the economy is improving, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

A rise last year in NPLs reflected economic conditions that are worse than current ones, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

"So over the next six months, NPLs will improve... It's banks' cycle. That's why we are trying to get the economy fully recovering," said Mr Apisak, who was former Krung Thai Bank chief.

The minister gave no numbers on NPL levels. At the end of September, they accounted for 2.89 per cent of total Thai lending up from 2.55 per cent at the end of 2015, central bank data showed.

Market leader Bangkok Bank said its NPLs were at 3.2 per cent of lending at the end of 2016, up from 2.8 per cent at end-2015.

The finance ministry has forecast economic growth at 3.6 per cent this year and 3.2 per cent for 2016.

REUTERS

Powered by GET.comGetCom

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
3 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening