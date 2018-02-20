You are here
The US$1.8b Indian bank fraud that went unnoticed
The scam involving Punjab National Bank, India's second-largest state-run lender, has shaken confidence in the state banking sector
New Delhi
THE Punjab National Bank branch in south Mumbai sits just down the road from both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Reserve Bank of India, at a physical centre of one of the world's fastest growing major economies.
The branch, clad in a stately colonial edifice, is now
