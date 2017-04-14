You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Trump wants to revive US Export-Import Bank

Controversy-ridden bank might see a new lease of life as a bank that benefits small businesses and creates jobs
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50

trump.jpg
President Donald Trump plans to revive the hobbled Export-Import Bank of the United States, his office said, a victory for American manufacturers such as Boeing Co and General Electric Co which have overseas customers that use the agency's government-backed loans to purchase their products.
PHOTO: EPA

Washington

PRESIDENT Donald Trump plans to revive the hobbled Export-Import Bank of the United States, his office said, a victory for American manufacturers such as Boeing Co and General Electric Co which have overseas customers that use the agency's government-backed loans to purchase

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening