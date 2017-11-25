You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS seeks to expand workforce in artificial intelligence

Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 11:49 AM

2017-07-01T095541Z_1173254022_RC133B3D0970_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-BANKS-SECRECY.JPG
UBS Group AG is expanding its workforce in artificial intelligence, one of few areas in banking where demand for talent is growing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] UBS Group AG is expanding its workforce in artificial intelligence, one of few areas in banking where demand for talent is growing.

"We're currently recruiting more people for artificial intelligence," Veronica Lange, head of innovation at Switzerland's biggest bank, said in an interview in Moscow. "These are data scientists, architects, business analysts."

AI refers to technology capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence. Big global banks like UBS are using it to scour vast databases for insight on customers and markets that could help lenders stay competitive as more and more technology firms delve into financial services.

UBS rolled out a robo-adviser last year that uses algorithms to help customers build and manage portfolios with little or no human interaction. Credit Suisse Group AG introduced a similar digital advisory platform in Hong Kong and Singapore in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fraud prevention, optimisation and risk management are also areas where the technology could be applied, Ms Lange said. She didn't say how many people the bank wants to hire.

"We've built up a pipeline of projects over the past few years," she said. "We believe it's really fundamental, because the future is in the cognitive bank."

About nine financial service companies out of 10 are working with AI technologies, according to a 2017 survey by Deloitte LLP and the industry group EFMA. After questioning about 3,000 executives in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it identified scarcity of technical talent as one of their biggest challenges, especially in the final phase of projects when the need for highly trained specialists often increases.

That runs counter to the trend, where automation and digitalisation is allowing lenders to make do with fewer employees. UBS chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti has said the next decade may bring a 30 per cent reduction in the bank's workforce, partly through attrition.

While most organisations need to make external hires to fill the AI skill gap, they are having trouble finding the right talent, EFMA and Deloitte said in a report on the findings.

"Therefore, there are great investment opportunities in the field of the future workforce education," they said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China online finance regulator tells unqualified micro-lenders to stop lending

M7 Multi-Let pursues private funding, scraps London IPO plan

S&P cuts South Africa local debt to junk; Moody's issues warning

OCBC Investment Research to come under Bank of Singapore

Bank of China and Lianhe Zaobao launch co-branded credit card

UBS seeks to expand workforce in artificial intelligence

Editor's Choice

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

BT_20171125_MRMINDCHAMPS25_3193816.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

MindChamps shares up 11% in mainboard debut

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 Oxley close to buying Chevron House
5 Brokers' take: Singtel earns OCBC's pick among telcos
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

yaohui-pixgeneric-4518.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Productivity growth expected to hit 3% this year - highest rate since 2010

NZ_TBW_9716.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Consumer

Joining global festive online mega-sales gives local retailers' cash registers a merry peal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening