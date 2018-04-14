You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS sees new S&P 500 highs in six months as earnings underpriced

Sat, Apr 14, 2018 - 7:32 AM

US-STOCKS-MARKETS-CLOSE-220441.jpg
The stock selloff of the past couple months was outsized compared with the reasons behind it, and US stocks should recover to new highs well before the end of the year, according to UBS's Vinay Pande.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The stock selloff of the past couple months was outsized compared with the reasons behind it, and US stocks should recover to new highs well before the end of the year, according to UBS's Vinay Pande.

"The market should focus on earnings season, which should be very healthy," Mr Pande, the head of trading strategies at UBS Financial Services, said in an interview Friday.

"We don't think earnings growth is being built into stock prices," and "we think we should make a new high conservatively within the next six months."

An analysis of the last five corrections in the current bull market shows that it usually takes around seven months on average for equities to climb out of their hole. That puts a time frame for new highs around August, which would be well within the six-month projection.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Pande also sees healthy growth in the US and global economies continuing for some months and possibly into 2019, underpinning earnings growth through this year and giving markets a tailwind.

The main risks to the market, he says, are policy error, politics and geopolitics.

"Why has the market fallen so much? Politics and geopolitical risk is hard to quantify," he said.

Though the probability of major events in those arenas truly shaking markets is low and the episodes tend to be short-lived, "when it becomes a long-term issue, the impact is massive." Still, overall Pande mainly sees a case for optimism.

"There's absolute value in the equity market, barring a disaster," he said. "Equities were OK before, and they're more OK now."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin's best week of the year is helping to ease plunge pain

Techcombank kicks off Vietnam's biggest IPO

Hedge funds no longer need the star system to thrive

Optimists are driving bitcoin to its bubbly high

Bitcoin on new upward march, climbs 12% in New York on Thursday

HSBC sees US$45b opportunity for China JV

Editor's Choice

BT_20180414_VIMAS14_3395494.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS tightens policy slightly; trade tension risks remain

2018-04-06T081717Z_1305483564_RC1C88F0B740_RTRMADP_3_UBER-GRAB-SINGAPORE.JPG
Apr 14, 2018
Technology

Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows

BT_20180414_SHBRUNCH14P1_3395216.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Brunch

The online retail gambit

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 16%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors
2 Tulip Garden sold to Yanlord Land and MCL for S$906.9 million
3 MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years
4 Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux
5 Temasek's wearing rose-tinted glasses with Ant Financial
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-04-06T081717Z_1305483564_RC1C88F0B740_RTRMADP_3_UBER-GRAB-SINGAPORE.JPG
Apr 14, 2018
Technology

Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows

BT_20180414_MACAU14_3395145.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Consumer

'Godfather' of Macau casinos Stanley Ho to retire

BT_20180414_CHTRADE14ZGG1_3395603.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real

Apr 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Techcombank kicks off Vietnam's biggest IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening