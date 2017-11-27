You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 11:52 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

UnionPay QR code
From left to right: Mr Yang Wenhui, General Manager, Southeast Asia, UnionPay International; Mr Cai Jianbo, CEO, UnionPay International; Mr Tan Kee Yong, Managing Director, AsiaMalls Management; and Mr Ong Kee Leng, Executive Director, AsiaMalls Management.
PHOTO: ASIAMALLS

ASIAMALLS Management and UnionPay International have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which will see the acceptance of UnionPay QR code payments across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in Singapore beginning in 2018.

The UnionPay QR code payments will allow merchant discounts and payment transactions to be processed with a scan of a customer's QR code, both companies said in a joint media release on Monday.

Billed as the first large-scale partnership in Singapore between a mall manager and a global payment brand to deploy QR code payments, the deal between the two companies will be rolled out across all six AsiaMalls-managed shopping centres of Hougang Mall, Liang Court, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Tampines 1, White Sands and Century Square when it reopens in 2018.

The QR code will tap into the existing payment infrastructure used by AMperkz, AsiaMall's rewards programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AsiaMalls' UnionPay QR code payments is also compatible with the common, nation-wide QR code for cashless payments in Singapore that will be rolled out by 2018.

UnionPay International is a member of the taskforce, co-led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Infocomm Media Development Authority, which developed the Singapore Quick Response Code (SG QR). MAS said last week that payment service providers are currently developing a governance process for multiple payment schemes to be consolidated into SG QR.

"With the nation's move towards a cashless society, we saw the opportunity for AsiaMalls to anticipate our shopper's wants and expectations, and to provide them with all the conveniences possible, by equipping our merchants with the ability to accept UnionPay's QR Code payment option. This would allow the stores to expand their clientele base, and in time, enable them to be fully integrated and ready for the Smart Nation roll-out," said AsiaMalls Management managing director Tan Kee Yong.

Cai Jianbo, chief executive of UnionPay International, said the cooperation would help establish acceptance of the UnionPay QR code on a sizeable scale in Singapore, and help issuers like Bank of China Singapore branch and other local partners introduce "more usage applications and promotions using the e-wallet platform in future".

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening