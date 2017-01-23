You are here
Update: Citi moves goalposts on retail banking monthly fees
Total relationship balance required for mass retail segment triples to $15k, but higher-end clients enjoy lower TRB
Singapore
CITIBANK Singapore has tripled the amount of money that its mass retail clients have to tie to their accounts to avoid incurring a monthly fee, sharpening its focus on the "emerging affluent" market.
The US bank told customers that it has standardised its total
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg