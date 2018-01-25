You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US accuses Nevada-based company of cryptocurrency scam

Thu, Jan 25, 2018 - 7:04 AM

[NEW YORK] US regulators on Wednesday accused a Nevada company and two men involved with it of misappropriating over US$6 million from customers seeking to buy a virtual currency called My Big Coin, the latest in a string of cases involving cryptocurrencies.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed the lawsuit in federal court in Boston against My Big Coin Pay Inc; Randall Crater, its founder; and Mark Gillespie, who the agency said had solicited customers on the company's behalf.

The CFTC alleged that the defendants sought to capitalise on the public's increasing interest in virtual currencies by fraudulently offering sales of My Big Coin, a name similar to a widely-popular bitcoin.

They raised about US$6 million from 28 customers with false and misleading claims about their virtual currency's value and usage and touted it as backed by gold, the lawsuit alleged.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In reality, any monetary payouts to customers were done using funds obtained from other customers in what the CFTC said amounted to a Ponzi scheme. Funds were misused to pay for a home, antiques, fine art, jewelry and travel, the CFTC said.

The CFTC filed the lawsuit under seal on Jan 16, the same day a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order freezing the defendants' assets.

Adam Tracy, a lawyer for the company, said "the allegations contained in the CFTC's complaint are just that, allegations, and I'll be working with client in coming days to formulate a response to the complaint."

The lawsuit came amid growing governmental action around the world against virtual currencies amid heightened fears globally over the risks that bitcoin and other virtual currencies may pose to investors and the global financial system.

CFTC Enforcement Director James McDonald in a statement on Tuesday said his agency is "actively policing the virtual currency markets."

The regulator last week announced two other lawsuits against virtual currency companies.

"We caution potential virtual currency customers, once again, that they should engage in appropriate diligence before purchasing virtual currencies," Mr McDonald said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US dollar losses pile up as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

Beijing plans to boost scrutiny of Chinese offshore private equity funds: sources

DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market

PBOC governor's retirement seen in absence from top advisory body

US 'strong dollar' policy in question

European stand-out venture fund DN raises new 200m euro fund

Editor's Choice

nmcbd24.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Banking & Finance

Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact

BT_20180125_YMITM_3279931.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs a year for PMETs

BT_20180125_LKTACORP25_3279469.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Real Estate

TA Realty puts 12onShan in Novena up for sale

Most Read

1 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
2 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
3 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
4 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
5 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

noble15.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says

nmcbd24.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Banking & Finance

Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact

nz_dbs _250118.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market

Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on Suntec Reit with target price of S$2.30

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening