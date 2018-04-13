You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar firmer as yields climb on improved risk appetite

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 8:17 AM

US-US-DOLLAR-DROPS-TO-TWO-AND-HALF-YEAR-LOW-AFTER-LATEST-N_-KORE-221722.jpg
The US dollar firmed against its peers on Friday, supported as an improvement in investor risk appetite lifted equities and pushed US yields significantly higher.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The US dollar firmed against its peers on Friday, supported as an improvement in investor risk appetite lifted equities and pushed US yields significantly higher.

The US dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was a shade higher at 89.758. It rose 0.2 per cent the previous day, ending a four-day losing streak.

The index managed to bounce as Treasury yields spiked, with that of the 10-year surging five basis points overnight to its highest since late March.

Yields rose as Wall Street gained on Thursday in anticipation of strong corporate earnings, and as geopolitical worries eased on US President Donald Trump's suggestion that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The dollar had not shown a strong correlation with US yields recently. But the correlation returned somewhat, with currencies taking notice of such a spike in yields," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"Risk aversion in equities will need to keep receding for the dollar to remain supported. There is no change to the equation of 'Trump risk' dictating market direction."

The US dollar was down 0.1 per cent at 107.245 yen after rising more than 0.5 per cent overnight. The greenback has gained about 0.3 per cent versus the yen this week.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2392 after losing 0.3 per cent the previous day, when it ended a four-day winning run.

The common currency has risen 0.4 per cent this week, supported by comments from European Central bank officials that reinforced expectations towards monetary policy normalisation.

The Australian dollar was steady at US$0.7757 and the New Zealand dollar was a shade higher at US$0.7379.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

ECB likes the idea of a European monetary fund, but not the name

Lawyers join Goldman in fight for Hong Kong gay-spouse visas

Asia: Stocks up as trade concerns ease; US dollar flat

Chinese firms holding off on US investment in Trump era

Hong Kong intervenes to buy local currency, first time since '05

Singapore favours 'organic' policy in move toward open banking

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

BT_20180413_MRAHS13_3393760.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists prices IPO at S$0.23 a share

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 16%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors
3 Tulip Garden sold to Yanlord Land and MCL for S$906.9 million
4 Temasek's wearing rose-tinted glasses with Ant Financial
5 Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-10-13T024903Z_433294265_RC1C8A750C00_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years

Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1 in line with forecasts

Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Trade tensions a factor in Singapore's monetary policy decision

Penn.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit acquires 2 US properties for US$387m; sets up US$1b multicurrency debt issuance programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening