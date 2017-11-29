You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar gains vs yen on US data, North Korea missile launch taken in stride

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 11:56 AM

US-ECONOMY-CONSUMER-INCOME-SPENDING-INFLATION-FILES-142531.jpg
The US dollar gained against the yen on Wednesday, lifted by strong US economic data while North Korea's latest missile launch had little immediate impact on currency markets though investors are focused on how the US responds to the test.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The US dollar gained against the yen on Wednesday, lifted by strong US economic data while North Korea's latest missile launch had little immediate impact on currency markets though investors are focused on how the US responds to the test.

The greenback was 0.15 per cent higher at 111.620 yen, adding to gains from the previous day when it rose 0.35 per cent.

"The dollar drew broad bids on strong consumer confidence data, Treasury yields holding firm and relief that the tax bill was passed by the Senate Budget Committee," said Shin Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence surged to a near 17-year high in November, driven by a robust labour market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US Senate Republicans pushed forward President Donald Trump's tax cut bill on Tuesday that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although some details of the measure remained unsettled.

"As for the missile launch by North Korea, the market appears to have gotten used to such events. How the US responds, however, still bears watching," Mr Kadota at Barclays said.

North Korea on Wednesday fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, officials said, Pyongyang's first test launch since mid-September.

The euro nudged up 0.1 per cent to US$1.1852 after dropping more than 0.5 per cent overnight, pulling back from a two-month high of US$1.1961 scaled on Monday on robust German data.

The US dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 93.220 following overnight gains of 0.4 per cent.

The pound was 0.2 per cent higher at US$1.3368 and in close reach of a near two-month high of US$1.3388 set the previous day after The Daily Telegraph reported that Britain and the European Union had agreed on the Brexit divorce bill.

The Australian dollar added 0.1 per cent to US$0.7604 and the New Zealand dollar stood little changed at US$0.6899.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Sing Investments' Lee family buys S$2.4m of shares at S$1.53 apiece

Hong Kong interbank rate crosses 1% for first time since 2008

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Japan's Nissin Foods noodle unit plans HK$1.13b IPO in Hong Kong

NZ dollar slips from 2-1/2 week peak, Aussie near 5-month lows

Aussie fund giant bets on US company bonds as tax talk lingers

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore media content gets boost to go global, on digital platforms

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sing Investments' Lee family buys S$2.4m of shares at S$1.53 apiece

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening