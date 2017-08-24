You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar pressured by Trump comments on government shutdown, Nafta

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 06:25

[NEW YORK] The US dollar fell on Wednesday in a generally risk-averse market after US President Donald Trump suggested a shutdown of the government was possible and threatened to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Trump warned late on Tuesday he might end the Nafta trade treaty with Mexico and Canada after three-way talks failed to bridge deep differences. He also said he may shut down the government if he does not get funding to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

It was not the first time Mr Trump has threatened to scrap Nafta. But it was the first time he made the threat since negotiations started, analysts said.

"The strategy of building a wall seems a losing one, even ignoring its moral repugnance," said John Taylor, Jr, president and founder of Taylor Global Vision, a global macro and FX research firm in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But it will reverberate through the debate on the debt ceiling. We see a shutdown as more likely than the other analysts we have read," he added.

The Congressional Budget Office said in June that Congress would need to raise the debt limit by early to mid-October to avoid a default.

Mr Trump's comments on the border wall and Nafta came on the heels of his controversial remarks last week about a white supremacist-organised rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that ended in a violent encounter with left-wing counter protesters. Mr Trump had said "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

Mr Taylor said the Charlottesville violence and the criticism of Mr Trump's reaction to it are leading to an increase in pressure on Mexico.

"It is Trump's strategy to stir up white insecurity and aggravate pressure on the people of colour - primarily Mexicans in the case of the wall - to solidify his hold on his base," Mr Taylor said.

In late trading, the US dollar fell 0.5 per cent to 108.97 yen, as the US dollar index slid 0.4 per cent to 93.151.

The euro earlier was propped up by strong German and French PMI survey readings, although analysts warned the currency's gains could be short-lived due to concerns about heavy one-sided bets.

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1818.

The German and French PMI data showed both countries registering strong private-sector growth in August.

Amid President Trump's comments, investors also awaited speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the Jackson Hole summit on Friday, though neither was expected to announce new policy messages. In a speech in Germany on Wednesday, Mr Draghi steered clear of market-sensitive comments.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Hansson shrugs off euro gains for now as QE talks near

China central bank to skip open market operations on Thursday

US debt rating in doubt, Fitch warns

Paris or Frankfurt? BofA execs debate trading hub location

Germany brings home gold reserves ahead of schedule

Saudi wealth fund is said to hire head of US$111b portfolio

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
3 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
4 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170824_AGCAPITALAND24__3051741.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Consumer

CapitaLand, Alibaba raise bar on omni-channel retail model

ComfortDelGro.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro soars on news of talks with Uber

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

BT_20170824_RAZER24WYVV_3052655.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening