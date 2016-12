The US dollar's share of allocated currency reserves slipped to 63.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 from 63.8 per cent in the prior three months, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.

[WASHINGTON] The US dollar's share of allocated currency reserves slipped to 63.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 from 63.8 per cent in the prior three months, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.

The euro's share, meanwhile, rose to 20.3 per cent in the same period from 20 per cent the quarter before.

REUTERS