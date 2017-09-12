You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar stands tall vs yen, euro as risk sentiment improves

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 10:06

[TOKYO] The US dollar held to large gains on Tuesday following a sharp rebound against the yen and euro, lifted by improving investor risk sentiment as worries over North Korea and Hurricane Irma receded.

The US dollar was steady at 109.345 yen after rallying 1.4 per cent overnight, its biggest one-day surge since mid-January.

It had slumped to a 10-month low of 107.320 yen on Friday, when Hurricane Irma threatened Florida and as financial markets braced for North Korea's founding day on Sept 9.

But Pyongyang marked the anniversary without further missile or nuclear tests and Irma, while hitting heavily populated areas in Florida over the weekend, lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Receding fears over Hurricane Irma and North Korea was a key factor behind the dollar's bounce. Market focus is likely to return to fundamentals, although there aren't many major events scheduled this week that could decide the direction for currencies," said Shin Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1962 after shedding 0.7 per cent overnight. The common currency had reached US$1.2092, its highest since January 2015, on Friday when the US dollar suffered a broad retreat.

The Swiss franc, often sought in times of global risk aversion along with the yen, was flat at 0.9558 per US dollar. The franc had rallied to a two-year high of 0.9421 on Friday.

The pound was effectively flat at US$1.3172 after losing 0.25 per cent on Monday.

Sterling fared better against the euro, aided by speculation that the Bank of England may sound more hawkish on interest rates in defence of the currency at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The pound hovered close to a one-month high of 90.75 pence per euro set overnight.

The Australian dollar was 0.05 per cent lower at US$0.8022, extending its retreat from a two-year peak of US$0.8125 scaled on Friday.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Australian regulator 'not scared' of taking on any entity, says banks very powerful

Australia, NZ dollars fall again as greenback rebounds on Irma relief

North Korea hackers step up bitcoin attacks amid sanctions

SoftBank begins marketing US dollar, euro bonds

Fed chief Yellen met with Ivanka Trump in July, records show

China clamps down on lending by trust companies

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

Sembcorp Marine 17509665.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, Hyflux

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

UN unanimously backs new sanctions on North Korea

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening