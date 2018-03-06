You are here
US investment banks still bet on London a year before Brexit
Top 5 US banks have more than 1,500 job postings in Britain; in Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris, it is less than 200
London
A YEAR before Britain is due to leave the European Union, top US investment banks plan to hire far more people in London than anywhere else in Europe, indicating they expect the City will remain their main regional hub, at least in the short term.
When Britain voted to quit
