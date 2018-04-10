Visa appoints Kunal Chatterjee country manager for Singapore and Brunei

Having spent 10 years at Visa, Mr Chatterjee was previously on the Singapore country team as business development leader, and most recently headed the payments giant’s global Citibank account team.

VISA has a new country manager for Singapore and Brunei, after the previous executive in that role jumped ship for ride-hailing company Grab.

Kunal Chatterjee has been appointed to the vacant post, Visa said in a statement on Tuesday.

Having spent 10 years at Visa, he was previously on the Singapore country team as business development leader, and most recently headed the payments giant's global Citibank account team.

Mandy Lamb, group country manager for South-east Asia, said in a statement: "With proven management and leadership skills and a strong understanding of the Singapore business, I am confident he will enable us to continue to drive the expansion of electronic payments and help to achieve the country's Smart Nation objectives."

Mr Chatterjee's predecessor, Ooi Huey Tyng, left Visa in late 2017 and is now GrabPay's managing director in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.