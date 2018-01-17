You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wall Street on cloud nine since Trump's election

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 9:40 AM

nyse 20740562 .jpg
In 2017, the S&P 500 soared 19.4 per cent while the bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 25 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 28.3 per cent – the strongest performances since 2013.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The bronze sculpture of a bull that stands near the New York Stock Exchange serves as a symbol of Wall Street's power perhaps this year more than ever.

Since US President Donald Trump took office a year ago, the principal US stock indices have gained by leaps and bounds, hitting a record string of records.

"I have not seen such enthusiasm on Wall Street since Ronald Reagan," said Peter Cardillo of First Standard Financial, who has seen nine US presidents come and go since 1971, when he started working at the heart of global finance.

In 2017, the S&P 500 soared 19.4 per cent while the bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 25 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 28.3 per cent - the strongest performances since 2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Only two other presidents, the Democrats Barack Obama and Franklin Roosevelt, saw higher gains in the broad-based S&P 500 during their first years in office.

Analysts say euphoria over the tax overhaul that slashed corporate rates, which Mr Trump signed last month, fed Wall Street's buying frenzy, along with rising prosperity and job creation after a decade of slow economic recovery.

"We got a very generous tax cut and of course it favours corporate America and so basically that means that we're going to see capital investments rise at a hefty pace, and that could create more jobs," Mr Cardillo said.

After the tax package was enacted in December, some companies wasted no time in announcing pay raises and rosy earnings - including carmaker Fiat Chrysler, commercial banking giant Wells Fargo and global retailer Walmart.

But many companies have said the windfall will go to increased payments to shareholders and share buybacks rather than more investments and job creation.

In addition to the Christmas present of tax cuts, Mr Trump's pro-business attitude has comforted investors.

"Around him, the people in charge of the American economy come directly from Wall Street and Goldman Sachs," said Gregori Volokhine, president of Meeschaert Financial Services.

That includes senior White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, among others.

"It's a team of insiders. Donald Trump lets things happen and what happens is market friendly."

Those welcome signals from the White House come against the backdrop of steady economic expansion, with US GDP (gross domestic product) growing every year since 2010, fuelling the good mood on Wall Street.

Mr Trump and his team are seen as having given the economy a "boost", Mr Cardillo said, noting that "the US economy and job creation were already robust before him". But the healthy US outlook is also part of a bigger, global picture.

The International Monetary Fund estimates the world economy will grow by 3.7 per cent this year after expanding by 3.6 per cent in 2017, further increasing demand for US exports.

And as Mr Volokhine noted, "last year, the most successful financial markets in the world were Argentina, Nigeria and Turkey". "It was obviously not related to Donald Trump."

Underscoring the impact of global conditions on the US economy, he noted that the 55 per cent of American companies on the S&P 500 that are export-dependent have become even more competitive due to the weakening of the US dollar, which fell nearly 10 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, individual investors who are cautiously dipping their toes back into American stock markets after suffering so heavily in the financial meltdown of 2008, seem largely unconcerned by the president's penchant for controversy.

"Everything he does is not perfect but Donald Trump does what he promised," said Steven Kinney, a New Jersey resident who has been investing on Wall Street for four years, and says he more than quadrupled his investments last year thanks to skyrocketing tech stocks.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown: report

Ride-hailing firm Grab buys India-based payments startup iKaaz

ANZ drops quarterly earnings updates amid debate over their worth

New StanChart unit to invest in fintech and promote innovation

NTUC Income unveils first-in-Singapore digital portal for Integrated Shield Plans

Big US lenders reap benefits of higher rates, but savers not so much

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

aerospace.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

DAR_2231.JPG
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening