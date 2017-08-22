Weak ringgit foils PNB bid to hold less cash

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA'S largest state-owned fund manager is looking to hold less cash even as it struggles to make acquisitions that would generate attractive returns.
A fifth of Permodalan Nasional Bhd's RM266 billion (S$84.5 billion) of assets under management is in cash and
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal