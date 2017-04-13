You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo reports slight drop in profit

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 21:53

25-42214120 - 11_04_2017 - WELLSFARGO.jpg
Wells Fargo & Co, which has been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal, reported a 0.6 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by weaker mortgage banking fees and higher costs.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wells Fargo & Co, which has been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal, reported a 0.6 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by weaker mortgage banking fees and higher costs.

The third-largest US bank by assets said net income applicable to common shareholders fell to US$5.06 billion, or US$1.00 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$5.09 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Wells Fargo has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and regulatory inquiries since government investigations found in September that some of its employees had opened as many as two million accounts without customers' knowledge.

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The scandal damaged the bank's folksy image and also led to the ouster of Chief Executive John Stumpf, but growing deposit balances and a stable level of account closings show that profitability in the long run should not be hampered.

The company has been reporting customer activity in its branch banking unit on a monthly basis ever since the scandal, in an effort to be transparent with investors and to win back their trust.

Wells Fargo's total revenue fell 0.9 per cent to US$22 billion.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening