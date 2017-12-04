You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
When bitcoin meets conservative, relatively speaking
Hedge fund, run by BitSpread, seeks out Asian investors eager for some tempered bitcoin exposure
Singapore
AS bitcoin prices whipsawed just after cracking the US$10,000 level in recent days, the idea of a steady return is not what one would typically expect from investing in it.
Yet, a unique bitcoin-focused fund that quietly opened an office in Singapore a little under a year
