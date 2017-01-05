You are here
Why German banks stand firm against Basel's capital limits
Banking supervision committee takes aim at Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank
New York
NO WONDER Germany is on the warpath against a proposed global standard for how banks calculate the capital they need: Its largest lenders rank among the worst when it comes to how they assess risk.
That means Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG will be affected more than
